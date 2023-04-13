Local organizations working to give teens a firm foundation in efforts to decrease teen violence in Buffalo

BUFFLAO N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is still seeing teen violence but local organizations are working to our community kids a shot at the best future possible. Coordinator of Western New York's Peacemakers James Giles said teens are fighting due to many reasons.

"They're fighting because they're angry, frustrated, agitated," he said. "They don't have many markers of hope."

Giles said one of the biggest reasons is representation.

"We have not been good examples around young people. We argue, we fight, we fuss, we say things about each other in front of them," he shared. "And then we we make up we do that in bedrooms and boardrooms they cant see that part."

Giles also said teens don't have safe spaces to go do things they like or hang out with their friends. After seeing an uptick in fighting at the Downtown Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, the Director John Spears stated they cut their hours in early march.

Spears shared that the library has used that time to plan security increases and a partnership with the Peacemakers. Leading the library the go back to normal hours.

"We really saw an incredible connection that the peacemakers have with the entire community we saw a different," Spears said.

Executive Director of the Police League of Buffalo or PAL Nekia Kmp said they are working to offer teens space to let them stay active and get connected with leaders in the community.

"The biggest thing is to give them something to do," she stated. "Keep them physically active to keep them mentally stable to have the opportunity to be around caring adults especially our law enforcement."

PAL offers football, track, basketball, academic help and so much more is offered for free. Mentorship is also a large push for this organization as the age range for the program is from 5 to 21 years old.

"The biggest thing is that kids want to be heard. Kids want to be a part of something positive," Kmp said.

She shared its space like community centers, tracks, and libraries that leave a lasting impact on Western New York. By having these spaces for the youngest members in our community, it creates the best foundation possible.

