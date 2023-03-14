Teen violence rising - over one hundred kids involved in a fight in Buffalo's Theater District

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Teen violence is a growing concern in Buffalo more specifically fighting in places like the mall, school, the library and most recently the AMC movie theater in Buffalo's Theater District.

AMC Main St downtown #Buffalo currently pic.twitter.com/yXLAcIXWXY — A babe from the 716 (@716babe) March 12, 2023

Rachelle Clark was on her way to see a movie with her boyfriend. She shared a video on Twitter showing what they walked into. The video includes the recent fight officials report involved 150 kids were involved.

"I hate going anywhere anymore because I'm just afraid that something is going to happen," Clark said.

Officials say the kids were causing disruptions both inside and outside the theater. Police from multiple districts responded. At this time there's police say no one has been arrested and no one was hurt.

"When we got there there were a lot of cop cars," Clark shared. "Kids were telling us there was a bunch of kids fighting there was mace going on. They were using mace."

The Director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, John Spear, said fighting has also been a problem at the downtown location.

"It was everything from verbal harassment screaming yelling threats some very serious all the way up to physical altercations," Spear said.

Spears stated he wants the library to be a safe space for everyone. So changes have been made to its hours. The library at Lafayette Square is now only open until three on weekdays and weekend hours are still the same.

"This is a part of the solution not the solution," Spears shared.

The Coordinator of Western New York's Peacemakers James Giles said he is working closely with the library to create more programs and safe spaces.

"They're fighting because they're angry, they're frustrated, they're agitated, they don't have many markers of hope," Giles said shaking his head.

He said Buffalo's youth don't have a safe and productive place to gather with their friends.

"Its on us the community at large to create that space for them - because actually frankly they have really no safe space to go," he said.