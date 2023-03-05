Local officials with updates on Main Street fire investigation - what's next for the building and Arnos family

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — A tragedy under investigation here in the Queen City. Wednesday morning Buffalo fire fighters responded to a fire at a building on Main Street in Buffalo's Theater District.

"We'll be here until we figure this thing out," ATF Branch Chief Walter Shaw said.

Saturday at the scene Mayor Byron Brown announced the ATF, along with the New York City and Buffalo Fire Departments are working together to get to the bottom of what happened. Buckets and shovels are the form of dig out at the moment said Shaw.

"The structure is built over a full basement and it cant handle the weight of any heavy machinery," Shaw stated. "We're working very slow today and into this scene because of the structural stability of this building is very compromised at this time."

At the time of fire, it hasn't been clarified what work was being done. Leading many to ask if there were permits in place?

"We dont know exactly what type of work was being done but at the time of the fire there were no permits in place," Brown said.

Updates on fallen Buffalo Fire Fighter Jason Arno:



The city filled with heavy hearts as buffalo fire fighter Jason Arno died in the line of duty during the fire.

"The crew entered the structure to investigate condition deteriorated rapidly," Buffalo Fire Commissioner Williams Ronaldo said.

Shaw shares that being here the ATF is along side the Buffalo community grieving.

"We lost a brave fire fighter trying to keep property and people in our community safe," Brown said.

Brown said they will continue to keep Arno's family and engine team in their prayers. Shaw shares the investigation is just in the beginning stages and they are working to have answers as soon as next week.