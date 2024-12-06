Local nursing facility recognized for excellence, president and CEO talks overcoming challenges

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A long-term care facility in the Town of Tonawanda is being recognized for excellence in care. The Schofield residence, a non-profit skilled nursing facility announced its 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

This comes as other long-term care facilities struggle. Most recently Weinberg's Rosa Coplon closed its doors.

So what does it take to provide continued care with so many challenges? I spoke with Christopher Koenig, president and CEO of Schofield.

"You know you can really impact people's lives and you create a family kind of atmosphere," said Koenig.

He said he and his staff work hard through many challenges to make sure their residents feel at home when it comes to the 5-star rating.

"There's a quality metrics, health inspections and your staffing rating. It's a pretty big designation...it's very difficult to get. Not many facilities in the Country are able to reach that." Koenig said

According to Koenig, it's especially difficult to achieve because of regulations and low reimbursement rates.

The expenses are just so astounding compared to the revenue...we can't change our prices," said Koenig.