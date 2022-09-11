Local musician O'Mega Red, giving back and paving the way for the next generation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With 21 stages and hundreds of performers, it's nearly impossible to spend time getting to know the talent at the 20th Annual Music is Art Festival, so we sat down with one artist, O'Mega Red.

He played on the GCR Audio stage on Saturday Night, but it's far from his first performance. He's been a musician since he picked up a saxophone in Boston in the 3rd grade, turns out music runs in the family.

"I got a lot of family members in the music business, my aunt was Donna summer, she was an icon," said Robert Grant, the name is family knows him by.

He credits the disco queen with teaching him how to make a hit. Taking her lessons and working with artists like Ray J and getting his music played in TV and film. He's since worn many hats, from singer and rapper to businessman and mentor.

"I'm just trying to pass down the knowledge, that's what you're supposed to do, to help the next generation," said Grant.

He's learned lessons from the good influences and bad. He opened up about spending time in jail, but says that experience probably saved his life.

Now, he focuses on building his "Stay Grindin'" brand and works with young artists to teach them the business behind music and how to keep money in their pockets.

But it's more than the music, he's sat on several boards in our community, from the Boys and Girls Club to Accessible Academics and more. He's donated instruments, raised money for local charities and helped students get to college.

When he moved from Boston to Buffalo, he quickly found out that giving back is the 716 way.

"I feel like Buffalo is very loyal, once they trust you and believe you're here genuinely to help out the community, they support you and they got your back," said Grant.

And now he's here to stay, rocking the stage and giving back.

