Local leaders celebrate first 'Black Veterans Day' observed in the United States

Local leaders celebrated the first "Black Veterans Day" ever observed in the United States.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 12:59:58-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, local leaders celebrated the first "Black Veterans Day" ever observed in the United States at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

Participants cleaned the towers that stand at the African American Veterans Monument.

African-American slaves were offered a chance to fight for the British on November 7 during the Revolutionary War.

"That of course forced America to recognize that they needed supplement forces as well," said Black Veterans Day Chairman, Dewitt Lee. "And that ultimately led to us being armed to be able to fight for America as well."

The Black Veterans Day founder said the holiday was first observed last year in Canada.

