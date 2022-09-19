Local Hispanic community leaders react as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in Buffalo are glued to their phones, anxiously waiting to hear back from loved ones in Puerto Rico.

"I've spoken to several family members...power is totally out on the entire island," said Casimiro Rodriguez, a leader in WNY's Hispanic community.

Rodriguez spent this week launching celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month, but today he watches forecasters predict heavy flooding and heavy rainfall for Puerto Rico, where his sister, brother and countless family members live.

With how large Buffalo's Puerto Rican population, he suspects many others in the Queen City are doing the same.

"We're all pretty much monitoring the situation to make sure they're safe," said Rodriguez.

Power went out at 1pm, a familiar struggle as residents still try to recover from hurricanes Maria and Irma.

He's seen numerous posts from family members on Facebook showing rushing flood waters taking out bridges and rain coming down in San Juan.

The category one storm has already claimed the life of at least person. 70 of the 78 towns on the island are in a state of emergency.

Rodriguez hopes people continue to stay informed and support local efforts to celebrate our Hispanic community this month, for more info, click here.