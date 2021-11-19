Local high school student and therapist pen book to help kids through pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The pandemic has had lasting effects on all of us, as a result we're talking more about mental health. Now two local authors are introducing a new book for kids to help them explore the feelings brought on by COVID-19.

The idea for the book was mental health therapist Brenda Whelan’s.

“I was in quarantine for a bunch of days...and thought how are people doing this and it started me thinking about if adults are struggling to get through this, how are kids getting through this," said Whelan.

She wanted to offer some kind words to help kids make it through tough days. She recruited some help from 15-year-old Zoe Czerniak to bring those words to life.

“Zoe was able to say—I’m not sure kids would understand those words, but they might understand these words, so I also made her the co-author of the book," said Whelan.

The pair worked together for the better part of a year to create "Do You Ever Feel Like..." .

“The pandemic at first was super scary I remember. I tried to add so many little details in there, so when people look back on it they can think, hey, how can I apply this to my own life?" said Czerniak.

Both see it as an opportunity to help people everywhere.

"Just to know that [adults] feel the same way sometimes and they’re struggling just as much as the kids are. When it was finished I remember thinking wow—this is really gonna hit people," said Whelan.

Right now the book is available online for $15, to buy, click here.

If online sales go well, they hope to soon be able to put it in stores.