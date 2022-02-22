Local cyber security expert creates a lost pet tracking system called ZuluTails

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW-TV) — While in the Navy Pamela Fusco was a White House cryptologist. Now she's a cyber-security expert. She is also the creator of ZuluTails. A system that reunites lost pets with their owners.

Pamela admits that it was her love of animals that led to her creating ZuluTails. She says that traditionally pet owners will give out all kinds of personal information in hopes of recovering their pets, adding "All that information you put out there, your name, your address, pictures of you and your children. In your mind it doesn't matter...you just want your dog back you just want your cat back or your goat in some cases believe it or not."

ZuluTails is a membership plan that incorporates a collar with a QR code. When someone finds a lost pet, they can scan the code and the pet owner is alerted by the ZuluTails system. Pamela says "As soon as QR code comes up it takes you right to the pet profile. You know his name, you know his species, you know if he has any medical condition."

Pamela point out that GPS collars can be cost prohibitive for some and that micro chipping pets can be ineffective. She says "The micro chips have been around since 1985. If they were working so well we wouldn't have so many pets in the shelters."

The ZuluTails membership starts at $19.95 a year for the first pet. Pamela says part of the proceeds will go to WNY Heroes and Pets for Vets. You can get more information about ZuluTails at their website.

