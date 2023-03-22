Local collector is sharing Cindy Sherman Retrospective at CEPA Gallery

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Gerald Mead has been collecting the works of photographer/artist Cindy Sherman for nearly thirty years. He says "Cindy Sherman is arguably the most internationally recognized photographer living today."

His collection is on exhibit at CEPA Gallery on Main Street in Buffalo. The show spans five decades from the mid 1970's to 2018.

Cindy Sherman's work explores identity and women's roles. She had her first show in Buffalo while still a student at Buffalo State College. Gerald says "Not only did she go to Buffalo State, but she was one of the founders of Hallwalls."

In most of her work, Cindy is not just the photographer, she is also the model. Gerald's collection includes photographs of the artist as "Lucy", "Fortune Teller" and both a doctor and a nurse.

According to Gerald this is the largest and most comprehensive collection of Cindy Sherman's works ever to appear in Buffalo. The show runs through April 22nd with a special "collectors talk" with Gerald Mead on April 1st.

CEPA Gallery is at 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203