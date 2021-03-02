Local chef competing for "Favorite Chef" in world-wide competition

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Ken Stoneback has loved cooking as long as he can remember. He says "I just grew up cooking as a kid helping my grandma with the family meals. I just kind of learned and grew from that."

These days Ken is the Executive Chef at North Tonawanda's new Lumber City Winery and Bistro. The restaurant opened in September and Ken has been there about a month.

He works long days, but found the time to enter a competition for "World's Favorite Chef." Ken says "I made it through to the top 15 and now they are doing the top ten and the competition ends Thursday."

If Ken wins the competition, there is a fifty thousand dollar prize and as well as the chance to be featured in Bon Appétit Magazine.

"Big Win" or not, Chef Ken Stoneback plans to keep doing what he loves-saying "I love what I do-food is pretty much my life."

If you would like to help him out, you can go to Ken's Facebook page and vote for him.