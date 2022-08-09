Local author with Aspergers on a mission to share his stories with others who have developmental disabilities

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Robert Kneitinger has had a busy year. He appeared on ABC Nightly News and he has written, illustrated and published twelve books. In between he has found the time to make appearances and share his stories with others.

We caught up with the author at Aspire, a school for children with developmental disabilities. Robert, who was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome says "I just enjoy trying to help people that have developmental disabilities, for them to make their life easier."

On this visit he takes the time to read the children stories and sit down to draw pictures with them. Robert's mentor Don Jackson from People Inc. says "The passion inside him is coming out-and all that negative attention and energy has been channeled into something productive and positive."

Robert has been partnering with local charitable groups like 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue to help tell their stories. Robert says "I didn't know that I had the talent-it just came out of me."

You can follow Robert Kneitinger at his website.

