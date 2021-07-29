Local artist group does their painting outside

LEWISTON, NY (WKBW-TV) — This week they were painting the beautiful views around the Lewiston Landing Park. The Niagara Frontier Plein Air Painters get all over Western New York.

Founder Joan Shaw says "We have painted from Lake Ontario to East Aurora and everything in between." She started the group in 2003 "My whole purpose was to gather together a group of friends who would be adventurous and go different places."

The group has about thirty members and they head out to paint a few times a month. Kath Schifano says "The idea of painting outdoors is that you capture the light in a way you wouldn't do it indoors."

The artists are usually on location for a couple of hours and then break for lunch and look over each others work. Roy Fink, who has only been painting a few years, says he enjoys it because it puts him in the "zone" and "It's a creativity and you never know what's going to happen."

Kath maintains a Niagara Frontier Plein Air blog where she posts upcoming painting locations as well as well as the finished works by the group.