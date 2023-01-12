Lloyd, the pit bull, dies following battle with kidney failure

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara SCPA announced on Facebook Wednesday that Lloyd, the beloved 12-year-old pit bull that stole the hearts of many Western New Yorkers, passed away.

According to the shelter, "At 2:40 this afternoon, Lloyd transitioned from this earthly realm. With his job here complete; having spread ample love and joy along with a good amount of mischief, he's now onto his next adventure. One where his body can keep pace with his will."

Lloyd was one of three animals who passed Wednesday at the Niagara SCPA. The shelter says they hope Thursday will be a better day.

Lloyd, an unclaimed stray with kidney failure, captured the attention of the Niagara County community after a Facebook post asking families to help make Lloyd's last days "the best he's ever had."