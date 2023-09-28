'Live your life and tell your loved ones that you love them': Firefighters remember Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters joined the family and friends of Jason Arno Thursday to celebrate his life nearly seven months after he died battling a fire on Main Street.

Firefighters reflected on Arno's life at a dedication ceremony for a new fire engine. This truck will carry firefighters from Engine 2 and Arno's name.

Kevin Lynch and Wally Majtyka with Rescue 1 said they miss their brother and they're thankful for this tribute. They said his memory lives on in numerous ways showing, "how important he was as a hero and as a friend."

Arno's widow, Sarah Tierney, and his mother, Sheryl Maher, were also at the ceremony along with Lt. Otis Stephens.

"That could have been any one of us on a call-in or any shift," said Lt. Stephens. He continued on to say everyone who met Arno loved him.

While Arno's friends are thankful for the dedication, they said the name on the side of the truck is also a constant reminder of a great loss and the uncertainties in life.

"That hits us hard because we know the dangers of this job," said Lt. Stephens. "I would say that to anyone please live your life and tell your loved ones that you love them. Tell them every day."

Since Arno made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, his friends and family created the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation to benefit first responders, their families, and their quality of life.

Arno has also been honored numerous times since that tragic day. In August the New York State Park Police held a ceremony at Engine 2 to introduce a new member of the team, a K9 named after the fallen firefighter.