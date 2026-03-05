Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department hit with multi-thousand-dollar electric bill

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a small village of just over 1,000 people, about an hour south of Buffalo, firefighters who respond to emergencies are now facing a problem of their own.

It's their electric bill.

The Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department says its latest electric bill costs $3,533.43, more than double what the department paid the previous month. For a volunteer fire company that relies entirely on fundraising and community support, the cost is a major setback.

"We opened up our electric bill, and to our surprise, it was $3,533," said Dustin Ryan, president of the Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department. "Which is astronomical to what we're used to paying."

Ryan says the department is 100% volunteer and nonprofit, meaning every dollar used to keep its fire hall running comes from fundraising events and community donations.

"I don't know how we're going to cover this," Ryan said. "Everything that we do here, we fundraise for."

The fire hall itself is also part of the challenge. The building is nearly 50 years old, and Ryan says age is starting to show throughout the structure.

During a tour, Ryan pointed out gaps in doors where cold air leaks inside during the winter.

"You can see daylight through these doors," he said.

He also showed cracks in parts of the building that have formed over time from the weight of fire trucks leaving and entering the station.

Ryan says the department hopes to apply for a state grant, but raising the money needed for major repairs could take decades.

"It would take us decades to fundraise that money and stay on top of our bills," he said.

The financial strain comes as volunteer departments across rural communities already struggle to raise funds and recruit members.

Despite the financial challenges, Ryan says the firefighters remain committed to serving. But he says support from that same community is what helps keep the department going.

"We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the community support," Ryan said. "We appreciate everything they do for us in coming together and helping us get through this."

Ryan said that anyone looking to support can do so by sending donations to 101 3rd Street, Little Valley, NY, 14755, or by contacting them at lvvfd@outlookd.com.