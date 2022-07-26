Little smiles raises big money in golf tournament

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The second annual Little Smiles Western New York Golf Tournament was a smashing success.

The event was held Monday on the Porter Cup National Champion Course in Lewiston.

It was an exciting and memorable day that raises money to provide gifts and fun activities directly to local children through partnerships with hospitals and law enforcement agencies.

The Little Smiles Golf Tournament attracts up to 150 local golfers, and 50 additional volunteers and other participants from across Western New York.

