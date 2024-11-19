'Little Europe in North Tonawanda': Anastasia's Artisan Bread bringing Eastern European culture to WNY

North Tonawanda, N.Y. (WKBW) — Anastasia Nikolaeva was baking and delivering her bread during the pandemic, but she always wanted to open a bakery. Now she finally has.

Anastasia's Artisan Bread opened its doors just two weeks ago, bringing authentic an Eastern European bakery here to Western New York.

"It's basically little Europe in North Tonawanda," said Anastasia Nikolaeva, the owner of Anastasia's Artisan Bread. "I like to bring traditional, and maybe not so traditional baked goods from all around Europe."

Nikolaeva bakes in small batches using the best locally sourced products, going organic with many of the main ingredients. And ever since opening the community response has been welcoming.

She lived in Russia for nearly 20 years before moving to the states and this bakery is a reflection of her Russian heritage.

Nikolaeva says, "every neighborhood needs to have its own artisan bakery."

To make a thanksgiving pre order, you can visit their website here, online orders will be accepted until Sunday, Nov. 24.