'Little bit of payback': Buffalo Bills fans react to 'city of losers' comment from Baltimore radio host

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — "City of losers," is what Baltimore radio personality Jerry Coleman called Buffalo a few years ago.

Coleman once again brought up his comment about Buffalo to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during a press conference as the Bills and Ravens prepared for their AFC Divisional round showdown.

"I called them the city of losers...I was just stating the facts," said Coleman to Harbaugh, which was followed by laughs throughout the room.

But now Bills Mafia are the ones smiling, as the Bills sent the Ravens packing for the offseason with a 27-25 win.

Fans were roaring with cheers as they passed my camera leaving Highmark Stadium after Sunday night's game.

"The vibe...unbelievable...ecstatic...you can't get anything better than this," said Justin Refermat of Depew. "There's no place you'd rather be than right here right now!"

So on this victory Monday I stopped by Orchard Park's popular breakfast spot, The Polked Yolk, to check in with Bills fans still relishing in Sunday night's win.

The restaurant is within walking distance of Highmark Stadium and it was packed with customers wearing Bills gear.

WKBW Kevin Mach, of Buffalo "I heard the city of losers comment...I thought it was awesome," said Kevin Mach. "Little bit of payback last night...Feels great to eat breakfast in the city of losers." WKBW John Crangle, Orchard Park "Pretty happy to wake up as a Bills fan today," said John Crangle. "Character and integrity goes a long way." WKBW Kelsey Lorrens talks to 7 News' Michael Schwartz at The Polked Yolk "It's enthusiastic we just got to keep rolling with the punches people give us," said Kelsey Lorrens. WKBW Chris Lemke, of Pittsburgh

"This is a moment, and everybody wants to capitalize on it and we're ready and we're ready to go to Kansas City," said Chris Lemke.

The Bills now head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. We'll be there with live coverage starting on Thursday as all of Bills Mafia gets ready for another highly anticipated playoff matchup.