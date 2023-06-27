Lily Dale Assembly Inc. opens the season and plans a blockbuster season

LILY DALE, NY (WKBW-TV} — It is a gated community, but every summer the gates swing open and visitors swarm to Lily Dale in Chautauqua County. The Spiritualist community just kicked off what appears to be a big season.

The community's administrator Havivah Richards says they just had a busy weekend, adding "Many people are so happy when they leave I ask them about their experience and they say they had a wonderful experience here."

Some people visit Lily Dale to enjoy the serenity of the small community by a lake. Some are there for workshops, lectures or to connect with one of the thirty-five registered mediums on site.

Some big names will be on hand this summer at Lily Dale. Friday Night David Merlin a magician and illusionist will perform, and Saturday BeatleMagic a popular cover band from Buffalo will hit the stage.

Other stars making appearances this Summer include the Ghost Hunters, Ghost Brothers, Chip Coffey and Jack Osbourne.

You can find more information at the Lily Dale Assembly website.