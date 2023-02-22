Watch Now
Lexington Co-op's Chef Andrew Stachura enjoys the science of making fish fries

"It's one of my things, I love the science of food."
Mike Randall
Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 22, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Chef Andrew Stachura says he enjoys the "science" of making the perfect fish fry. "It's one of my things. I love the science of food. I love how food does what it does."

Andrew has an extensive background in food and is the assistant manager of prepared foods at the Lexington Co-op on Hertel Avenue. With the arrival of lent he will be busy making fish fries every Friday from noon until eight.

The Chef says the secret to a perfect fish fry is the beer in the beer batter. The beer has CO2, a foaming agent and alcohol. He says "The CO2 creates bubbles and the bubbles give you a really nice texture. The foaming agent slows how fast the bubbles break down and it acts as an insulator giving you that nice crispy crust, and a nice slow cooked piece of fish on the inside."

According to Andrew, making a fish fry at home is easy, but adds that it's even easier if you let him do the cooking. He says the real secret to the Lexington Co-op's fish fry popularity is the freshness. "Everything is done fresh it's all in house, scratch made."

LEXINGTON COOPERATIVE MARKET is at 1678 Hertel Ave, Bflo, NY 14216 • 716-886-0024 with the other location at 807 Elmwood Ave, Bflo, NY 14222 • 716-886-2667 more info available at their website.

