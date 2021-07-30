Lexington Co-op celebrates 50th anniversary with a new beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most popular stores is celebrating it's golden anniversary. The Lexington Co-op turns 50 years old this year and to mark the occasion, they teamed up with Community Beer Works.

It's a one of a kind Foeder beer, the only one in WNY, brewed for two years in a special Foeder barrel. CBW used more than 800lbs of strawberries from Orchard Dale Fruits in Waterport.

"For anyone who likes fruited beers, for people who like oak-aged beers, for people who like funky Belgian style beers, it's gonna hit all of those for you," said Chris Groves, Brand Manager at CBW.

You can taste the beer tonight at the Lexington Co-op on Hertel from 6-8pm. You can buy the beer in four packs for a limited time starting August 20.