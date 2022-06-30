Lewiston celebrates Bicentennial with music, events and fireworks this weekend

LEWISTON, NY (WKBW-TV) — The village of Lewiston is celebrating two-hundred years this weekend with music, events and a huge fireworks display. The concerts will be performed at the new band-shell in Academy Park and will include the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the popular Summer of '69.

Musician Tim Walton grew up here and returns each year from his home in Idaho to take part in the Summer of '69. He says "I live for this week. The rehearsals that lead into the week and then the show we do here on Friday night." He adds "When I come back here I tell my friends I'm coming home."

Lisa Mies opened her shop on Center street about eighteen months ago and named it "Lewiston Love" because as she puts is "Everybody loves Lewiston." Shes says there is so much to love adding "The people, the history, the walk-ability of our center street."

Eva Nicklas helped plan the weekend events which will include a special dedication of Potter's Field in the Village Cemetery at 1pm on Sunday. Sunday Evening they will present one of the popular Marble Orchard Ghost Walks. Eva says " We share a lot of history. It's the gruesome parts of history-the interesting parts of history, the dirt, the superstitions, the curses, the spells."

Monday night a "bigger and better than ever" fireworks display is planned. The schedule for the full bicentennial weekend can be found at the Lewiston200 website.

