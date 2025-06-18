Lewiston residents push back against President's Park development project

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposed 210-unit apartment complex known as President's Park is drawing strong opposition from Lewiston residents who say it poses serious risks to infrastructure, the environment, and public safety.

The project’s concept plan was approved by the town board in late May, despite what residents are calling “overwhelming and near-universal” community opposition. One more board vote remains before the development can move forward.

Clay Miller, a 10-year resident and founder of STOPP (Stop President's Park), said the community is frustrated and feels unheard.

“We have problems with infrastructure, traffic, wastewater management,” Miller said. “And there’s a lot of concern that this project will only make those problems worse.”

The proposed site borders the 3F Club, a local conservation area used for hunting, fishing, and sport shooting. Club president Tim Gunther said the development’s scale threatens both safety and operations.

“We will lose two fields because their buildings will be too close to our pheasant fields,” Gunther told 7 News. “Also, we have a shooting range—kitty-corner to where they’re putting up the property.”

Town Supervisor Steve Broderick responded to these concerns in a written statement, saying:

"The town board approved a concept plan for president Park on May 29th. A number of residents raised concerns about traffic and infrastructure issues. Those questions will have to be addressed in the detailed plan that goes back to the Planning Board for their approval before the town board makes any decision. The nearby conservation club also raised some safety issues that can be addressed in the detailed plan. This development is far from over and must be vetted completely with the detailed plan. This plan has been under review since August 2022 and has not been taken lightly."

The final vote will follow additional planning board review of that detailed proposal. Until then, residents like Miller say they’ll continue pressing for transparency and public accountability.