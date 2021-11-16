Lewiston man who previously pleaded guilty to rape receives no jail time, sentenced to eight years probation

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lewiston man who pleaded guilty to rape and sex abuse in 2019 has been sentenced to eight years probation.

7 Eyewitness News was in the courtroom Tuesday when 20 year-old Christopher Belter received his sentence. Niagara County Judge Matthew Murphy sentenced Belter to eight years of probation and he must also register as a sex offender. He will face no jail time.

According to 7 Eyewitness News senior reporter Eileen Buckley, a victim in the courtroom was clearly upset by the judge's decision.

In 2018, when Belter was 17, he was charged with first degree rape, third degree rape and sexual abuse involving multiple 15- and 16-year-old girls at his Lewiston home.

In 2019, Belter pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree sex abuse, third degree attempted abuse and third degree rape. He received a sentence of two years interim probation. If he successfully completed probation he would be granted Youthful Offender status.

His probation involved the following restrictions:



Remain in Niagara County

Have employment or be a full-time student

Live with parents

Order of protection by victims

No contact with anyone under 18

No internet unless given permission by probation

No overnight trips

No visiting locations where minors are present unless probation agrees

Random polygraph and drug tests

In October, nearly two months from the start of sentencing, Judge Murphy ruled that Belter would be sentenced as an adult and denied Youthful Offender status. Judge Murphy said of Belter "we now know from his documented failure to to follow the rules imposed by the Court about abstinence from pornography that this defendant does not hesitate to ignore the rules when they compete with his own carnal appetites."

In his October decision the judge continued on to say "the defendant has made progress and perhaps if the defendant is continued on probation and sex offender counseling for another eight years, the risk to reoffend will be eliminated. But, in the meantime, the Defendant still posts an 'above average risk' to reoffend even after two years of counseling."