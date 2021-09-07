Let's Goat Buffalo puts their goats to work getting rid of invasive species like Knotweed

SOUTH WALES, NY (WKBW-TV) — Jennifer Zeitler has the perfect team of workers. They are all goats. She started "Let's Goat Buffalo" three years ago. Jennifer says "It's the first goat grazing business in Western New York. We take goats to properties to graze invasive plants."

The Town of Orchard Park has hired Jennifer and her goats to do a job on some Japanese Knot-weed, an invasive species that is resistant to weed-whacking. Jennifer says "If you weeded -whack that you have spread out all the reproductive matter. And it's going to come back even worse. When a goat eats the plant, they sterilize all that matter while they are eating they put the nutrients back in the ground in the form of their poop but the weeds can't regrow."

The business has been keeping the goats very busy. Jennifer says "Let's Goat Buffalo" has been so successful, she is planning to franchise it out to other cities.

The goats will be at Birdsong Preserve beginning September 8th. Jennifer says goats "Offer a natural alternative to chemical pesticide/ herbicide use in the fight against invasive plant species."People are invited to stop by and see them in action and learn more about how they can deal with their own knot-weed issues.

More information about Let's Goat Buffalo on Facebook and at their website.

