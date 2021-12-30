Let's Goat Buffalo accepting Christmas tree donations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Let's Goat Buffalo, a goat grazing landscaping business, is looking for Christmas tree donations.

According to a post on its Facebook page the goats love to eat most types of live trees, including spruce, pines and firs. The needles provide vitamins and nutrients that Let's Goat Buffalo said are otherwise unavailable as fresh forage during winters in Western New York. The trees also provide an engagement activity as they wait for spring foraging.

Beginning today and continuing through January 15 Christmas trees will be accepted at the Alpine Made parking lot at 5445 East Creek Road in South Wales and must be free of tinsel, all ornaments, hooks, etc. They also must not have been sprayed with artificial snow, coloring, or chemicals.

Let's Goat Buffalo said if you want to meet the goats when you drop off your tree you can do so January 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. During that time volunteers from the Leadership Buffalo class of 2021 will be on hand to help unload your tree and introduce you to the herd. Hot cocoa will also be available.