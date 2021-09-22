After a fire "Let's Goat Buffalo" owner experiences an outpouring of generosity

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Jennifer Zeitler started the first goat grazing business in Buffalo three years ago. Last week the company experienced a fire that put "Let's Goat Buffalo's" future in question.

As they were loading their "goat bus" a converted school bus last Monday, Jennifer says "We saw and smelled smoke, we saw a little flame we tried several fire extinguishers to get it out."

Wales and South Wale volunteer firefighters responded quickly but the bus was a total loss. No animals were injured, however all of their equipment was lost. The bus was, as Jennifer puts it, the "heart" of the business.

A friend started a go-fund-me account and the site quickly raised more than the original goal of ten thousand dollars to buy a replacement bus. Jennifer says "To me it's mind blowing. I sat in front of that and just cried-it's not just the donations that were incredible but it was the words of kindness and encouragement."

It will take a while to get a replacement bus and have it outfitted as is needed, but fortunately Jennifer says that they were able to move their scheduled work to next year. She says "Our community has been incredible."

