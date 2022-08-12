Letchworth State Park a breathtaking and beautiful one-tank trip

CASTILE, NY (WKBW-TV) — Letchworth State Park is the perfect one-tank trip if you are looking to get back to nature. It features more than fourteen thousand acres and a seventeen mile stretch along the Genesee River.

Education Assistant Conrad Baker says "It's the grand canyon of the East for a reason. A lot of people are really taken aback by the size and scale of Letchworth."

The park offers camping, white water rafting, horseback riding, ballooning and features numerous waterfalls and hiking trails. Conrad says one of the most popular trails is the new Autism Nature Trail, adding "It's basically a mile long playground. It's supposed to gradually immerse someone into what they were calling deep nature."

There are picnic areas and plenty of places to pull over and check out the views. Inspiration Point Overlook is especially popular for picture takers. The Humphrey Nature Center opens daily at 10 am and right now they are getting some caterpillars ready to turn into butterflies.

The Glen Iris Inn welcomes overnight guests and is a popular place to enjoy lunch and dinner. Conrad says "The Glen Iris Inn was the historic home of William Pryor Letchworth-that 1859 cottage has expanded into the big mansion and restaurant and hotel that it is today."

The park will hold it's first "Rec Fest " on September 10th. It's a chance for people to check out outdoor gear and actually try it out. They plan to make it an annual event.

You can get more info about Letchworth Sate Park at their website.