"Lessons In Glass" explores the stained glass windows at Blessed Sacrament Church

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Blessed Sacrament is the only Catholic Church in the Elmwood village and it features some spectacular stained-glass windows. Michael Pitek, a church member, will be giving a tour of those windows on Sunday. The tour is called "Lessons In Glass".

Michael says "Here there are three styles of windows, they are mostly Austrian. They came in from Austria when the church was built in 1887." The church also features some contemporary stained glass windows and some in the style of Tiffany.

The tour is part of a bigger effort by Blessed Sacrament to bring people back to church following the COVID restrictions. Many people watched their local parish services on the internet. Michael says "It's easy to sit in your pajamas and go to mass right?"

"Lesson in Glass" is Sunday, November 14th at 11:30 am until 12:45. Attendees can elect to conduct a personal meditation on the scriptural context following the tour. There will also be copies of "Lessons in Glass" a 125th Anniversary commemorative edition book featuring the stained-glass windows available for purchase.

Blessed Sacrament Church is at 1029 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY phone. 716.884.0053