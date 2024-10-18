Lawmakers push for stricter guidelines to keep thieves from cashing out at metal scrap yards

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catalytic converters are continuing to be stolen from cars across the country. The values of metals in the converters, such as Palladium and Rhodium, have gone up in the past year and could be sold on street value for up to $500 each.

Thieves will try to get that cash from scrap metal yards, but companies like Niagara Metal have secure systems in place to deter criminals. All customers must have their driver's license scanned, plus cameras record the front and back license plates of their vehicle. However, not all metal companies are run this way.

“We want the rest of the industry to come along, and its bad actors who are giving the rest of the industry a headache and black eye," said New York State Senator Sean Ryan on Friday.

Ryan joined State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace on Friday to announce a push for legislation, in the coming months, to mandate all scrap metal companies to purchase metal more responsibly.

They're also calling for these companies to use websites like ScrapTheftAlert.com.



The website allows scrap metal companies and law enforcement to keep track of stolen metals to then be on the lookout for.



"We can be on the lookout for that theft, who will then be offering that material at the scrapyard," explained Lawrence Schillinger of ReMa's Empire Chapter.

Just last week the site reported$40,000 worth of aluminum stolen from Lancaster. A tractor-trailer was photographed and posted to the website.

Ryan and Wallace are also calling for serial numbers to be etched into catalytic converters so the car part could be tracked if it were to be stolen. They said it would be an option to have done at car dealerships, and during inspections for car owners. This is similar to the serial number kits that the DMV showed 7 News' Michael Schwartz how to apply in 2022.

Ryan said the driver would have to pay for serial numbers to be painted on the converters, but there would be an insurance rebate as an incentive.