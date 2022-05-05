New York State DMV announces new initiative to combat surge of catalytic converter thefts

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) joined members of law enforcement Thursday to announce a new initiative to combat the surge in catalytic converter thefts taking place statewide.

According to the DMV, there will be a new process that allows auto dealers to etch a traceable serial number onto the catalytic converter. The serial number then can be quickly linked back to the vehicle it was stolen from. Those who have questions about the etching kits should contact their local auto dealer association.

Catalytic converters are attached to vehicle mufflers and use precious metals to convert toxic engine exhaust to less harmful gasses. The value of those precious metals has made catalytic converters a hot commodity with a street value of $200 to $500.

According to the DMV, over the past three years, some areas of the state have seen catalytic converter thefts increase up to 200 percent per year and one of the main targets has been new car dealerships. The catalytic converters are expensive to replace and the theft can also cause further damage to the vehicle.

“New car dealers have been hit particularly hard by these thefts. In addition to the cost to replace the stolen parts, these thefts often result in thousands of dollars in additional damage to the vehicle, which means a dealer has to wait to sell the vehicle or a new car buyer has to wait significantly longer to receive their vehicle. We are happy to help get etching kits into the hands of dealers to help them fight the scourge of catalytic converter thefts." - DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder