Lawmakers, parents and child care providers advocate for Universal Childcare System

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a turbulent few months for the child care industry in Western New York.

Two locations under the "Sweet Angels" brand have closed following allegations of child abuse.

Earlier this month, a fire destroyed "KinderKiddz" on Grand Island.

Now a Buffalo daycare will voluntarily close through the end of this week after its director was arrested and accused of endangering the welfare of a child.

With these daycares shuttered, we are losing valuable spots for kids, and their families.

7 News spoke with the Western New York Women's Foundation. It says there are an average of six children per child care slot. The foundation says 64% of New Yorkers live in a child care desert.

Parents, lawmakers and providers gathered for a virtual rally on Thursday. They're advocating for affordable, accessible daycare. Many believe a universal childcare system is a solution.