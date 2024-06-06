'I'm just blindsided': Parents react after North Tonawanda Sweet Angels Daycare license suspended

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Samantha and Jon enrolled their twin boys at Sweet Angels Daycare and Preschool in North Tonawanda about two years ago. Their time there abruptly ended last month after the New York State Office of Children and Family Services shut down the facility for multiple violations.

"It's been it's been a tough transition to like, pull your kids out of a place that's been—they've been going to for almost two years and now they haven't—they've lost all their friends they knew," Jon said.

"I'm just blindsided. A little bit disappointed," Samantha added.

The daycare center had its license suspended after allegations of corporal punishment and failing to notify parents and the state of any abuse or maltreatment. OCFS proposed to revoke the daycare's license, but the provider chose to surrender the license instead.

Samantha said she and her husband were unaware of this until they received a letter from CPS last month.

"And I opened it and it said it was for Sweet Angels and there was an incident that may have involved our children. And so we called the caseworker," Samantha explained. "That's scary. It's really scary to find out through a letter from CPS, that something involves children and then you don't know what to think."

The couple said their four-year-old boys are suffering from what went on inside the daycare and are now in therapy.

"The way they are is not who either of them were before this. They were so loving, caring, sharing. Now they flipped," Jon explained. "And you hear of this happening which is sad to begin with but when it happens to your own it changes everything. Like how you perceive a company. How you perceive people."

North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass confirmed with 7 News' Kristen Mirand Thursday that his department is also investigating the center on Erie Avenue and is conducting interviews with families impacted.

This is only the latest string of issues involving Sweet Angels Daycare.

Last year, New York State Police arrested three daycare employees on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

In September of 2023, Victoria Stanton, 22, of Lockport was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Karon Anterline, 66, of Newfane was also charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

State police say the charges stem from a complaint about "possible abusive treatment" at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane. Following up on the complaint, investigators concluded that the suspects used "excessive force" with children at the daycare.

As a result, the Newfane center shut down.

In December, New York State Police announced the arrest of a third daycare employee, following an investigation made into a complaint filed in February 2023. 22-year-old Alexis M. Cleveley of Newfane was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

State police said the charges stem from a complaint about "possible child abuse" at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane.

According to police, Cleveley allegedly acted in a manner that was endangering the welfare of children under the age of 17, either verbally or physically. Cleveley was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Newfane Court.

In April, seven parents have each filed a lawsuit against Sweet Angels Daycare and Preschool in Newfane, claiming negligence.

Meantime, Samantha and Jon said they hope this never happens again.

"And have these kids be safe in the long run," Jon said.

"I just want to know that like, child safety is a priority," Samantha said.

7 News reached out to the daycare's attorney about the latest closure and is waiting to hear back.