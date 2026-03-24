Lawmakers call for removal of convicted murderer who was released on parole in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro has introduced a resolution requesting that the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision remove convicted murderer Chad Campbell from Erie County.

Campbell, who is from Wayne County, was convicted of murdering a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old child in 1990 when he was 14 years old. He admitted to also raping the teenage girl and said he killed the baby because it was crying.

After serving more than 30 years in prison, Campbell convinced the parole board he was fully rehabilitated, and his release was granted out of Wayne County Court.

He was initially set to be released in the Town of Ontario in Wayne County. That plan drew opposition from residents, and Ontario Town Supervisor Ben Aman intervened.

After opposition from Wayne County residents, NYSDOCCS told 7 News that Campbell would be released on parole to a "community-based residential program" in Erie County, and he would be intensively supervised by electronic monitoring.

According to the DOCCS website, Campbell was released on March 12.

We spoke to lawmakers the day he was released, who voiced opposition to his release here in Erie County.

"How come we hear about other counties that don't want this gentleman there, and why is he allowed here in Erie County, based upon his history?" Todaro said earlier this month.

WATCH: Lawmakers outraged after man convicted of double murders released on parole in Erie County

Lawmakers outraged after man convicted of double murders released on parole in Erie County

In a release on Tuesday, Todaro said: "He’s a dangerous man who committed an unthinkable and unforgivable crime. Chad Campbell should not even be out of prison. But because of these new policies, he is a free man. I’m calling on the Department of Corrections to remove him from Erie County. He is not welcome here."

According to Todaro, the resolution is being co-sponsored by Legislators John Mills, Chris Greene, and Lindsay Lorigo.