Law Enforcement suicides raising concerns in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When police officers are trained, they're given all the tools to go out on the road. The gun, the taser, the body camera. But what about the tools when they're off the job?

"We're out there helping people through their crisis addressing their problems, but we're not addressing our own," said Detective Mark Pitirri with Amherst Police.

There's been an increased call on social media for law enforcement officers to reach out if they need help. The Buffalo Police Department is grieving the loss of 15-year veteran Detective Brian Connors, who died earlier this month.

In his obituary, his family is asking that in lieu of flowers, people donate to the WNY Law Enforcement Helpline.

"Can we stop every suicide? I don't know, I would love to say we could, but talking about it is the only way to get information out there," said Pitirri.

Since 2016, more officers have died by suicide than in the line of duty. Nationally, we're losing an average of 100 police officers per year.

Pitirri's been doing the job for nearly 30 years, but it took some time before he reached out for help himself.

"I've had the unfortunate circumstances of dealing with deceased children and they stick with me to the point where I have recurring dreams about those. For me personally, it was nowhere to go. I didn't want to burden anybody with it," said Pitirri.

Then he got involved with the WNY Law Enforcement Helpline and started helping officers and their families.

In 2022, they answered more than 3,000 calls, but Pitirri wants to do more. Common Council Member Chris Scanlon wants the city's budget to address the issue.

Taylor Epps Pitirri has been in law enforcement for 28 years



"We've lost far too many people in the last couple years, 40 years or younger, in this district alone so it's imperative we do something immediately," said Scanlon.

Experts say, we need to talk about this.

"These things stay on your mind, they haunt you sometimes. Police officers are human. That's the price they pay," said John Violanti, a former New York State Trooper who now researches police stress.

When one suicide happens, more are likely to follow, according to Violanti.

"It's almost an epidemic. The stigma associated with that is very strong in society, but it's even stronger in this occupation," said Violanti.

He speaks with departments often and urges them to ask for help.

To reach the WNY Law Enforcement Helpline, call (716) 858-COPS (2677) or click here.

Retired or active law enforcement officers are the ones who answer the phone and calls are confidential.