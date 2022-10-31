Law enforcement reminders for trick-or-treaters

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — Halloween is finally here and trick-or-treaters will be heading to the streets for some sweets, but first law enforcement officials have tips for families.

Cheektowaga Police Lt. Jeffery Schmidt says remember to use sidewalks, avoid going to houses that look like the owners are off to bed and pay attention to the road.

Lt. Schmidt also wants drivers to drive safely and arrive alive.

"We encourage people to have a safe driving plan, and we encourage our adults and our children and our trick or treating to have a safe walking plan that means planning their route before the fact when they head out,” said Lt. Schmidt.

Lt. Jeffery Schmidt says parents also need to check their kids' candy when they get home.

“As far as checking the kids candy, it's not just a matter of someone trying to do harm to children. That certainly can be a possibility, but a lot of children out here have special dietary restrictions and needs, and we want to make sure that they are being safe and that people handing out the candy are being safe,” said Lt. Schmidt.

Lt. Schmidt also suggests having parents check the candy wrapping to make sure it's unopened and hasn't been tampered with.

WNY Halloween guide to trick-or-treating