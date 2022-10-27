Halloween 2022: trick-or-treating times across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is approaching on Monday and 7 News has compiled a list of some trick-or-treating times across Western New York.
All of the trick-or-treat times are on Halloween and are as follows:
- Amherst — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Buffalo — no specific start time, concludes at 8 p.m.
- Batavia — 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cheektowaga — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clarence — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Depew — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dunkirk — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- East Aurora — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eden — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grand Island — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Village of Hamburg — 5 p.m. 8 p.m.
- Jamestown — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kenmore — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lancaster — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- City of Lockport — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Niagara Falls — 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
- North Tonawanda — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orchard Park — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- City of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Town of Tonawanda — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- West Seneca — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Williamsville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Below you can find some tips from AAA for motorists, parents and children for a safe Halloween.
Motorists
- Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.
- Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. In dark costumes, they’ll be harder to see at night.
- Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.
- Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.
- Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.
- Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right into yards and front porches.
- Never drink and drive – plan ahead with a designated driver or ride sharing.
Parents
- Ensure an adult or older, responsible youth is available to supervise children under age 12.
- Plan and discuss the route your trick-or-treaters will follow.
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.
- Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and to never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.
- Establish a time for children to return home.
- Tell children not to eat any treats until they get home.
- Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.
- Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and visible with reflective material.
Trick-or-Treaters
- Be bright at night – wear reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets to improve visibility to motorists and others.
- Wear disguises that don’t obstruct vision and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to help avoid tripping.
- Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.
- Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries, and place it face down in the treat bucket to free up one hand. Never shine it into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
- Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.
- If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.
- Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.
- Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.
- Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.
- Tell your parents where you are going.
Party Hosts/Homeowners
- Generous lighting outside of your home keeps vandals away while providing safe passage to party guests and trick-or-treaters.
- Keep walkways and stairs clear of debris and make sure they’re well-lit.
- Serve non-alcoholic beverages and food along with your preferred potion.
- Stop serving alcohol at least one hour before the party ends.