Law enforcement investigates alleged sex assault following Nichols School protest

Posted at 3:53 PM, Dec 14, 2021
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office and Amherst Police Department are investigating an alleged sexual assault, following a student protest at the Nichols School regarding the incident.

On Monday, dozens of students temporarily walked out of the school in protest.

Nichols' students told 7 Eyewitness News they were protesting a "lack of action" by school officials to address allegations that a student was sexually assaulted by another student off campus.

A spokesperson for the school sent a statement explaining, "As a school, one of the ways we support our students is by respecting our students’ character and their right to assemble."

In a statement Tuesday, the district attorney's office confirmed their investigation is related to the walkout protest at Nichols'.

7 Eyewitness News submitted a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request to the Amherst Police Department to gather additional information about this case.

