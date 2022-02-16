Investigation into alleged sexual assault involving Nichols student leads to misdemeanor charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A misdemeanor charge has been filed following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a Nichols School student.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced it concluded its investigation into the alleged assault that occurred at a home in the Town of Amherst in November 2021. In a statement, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn wrote, "it has been determined that there is not sufficient evidence to prove the elements of a felony charge beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."

A misdemeanor charge was filed by Amherst police against an adolescent male, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crime, and the case has been moved to Family Court. Amherst police tell 7 News the charge is Penal Law 130.20-1, which is “Sexual Misconduct (Sexual Intercourse; Incapacity to Consent)” and Flynn later confirmed both the suspect and victim are Nichols Schools students.

7 News has reached out to Nichols School for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

In December, dozens of students temporarily walked out of the school in protest of "lack of action" by school officials to address the allegations. At the time a spokesperson for the school sent a statement explaining, "as a school, one of the ways we support our students is by respecting our students’ character and their right to assemble."

You can read a full statement from Flynn below: