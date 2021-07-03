Large fire in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood causes $600,000 in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say a large fire at a vacant industrial complex in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood caused $600,000 in damage, Friday night.

Investigators say the fire started just after 7 p.m. Friday at 308 Crowley Avenue.

You could see large smoke billowing from the fire from downtown Buffalo.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are battling a fire at a reported vacant factory in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood that you can see from Sky Watch 7. 7 Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene. pic.twitter.com/HR3ObfCJJ5 — 7 Eyewitness News (@WKBW) July 2, 2021

The two-alarm fire caused $500,000 in damage and an additional $100,000 in damage to 44 Isabelle Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and nobody was hurt.