Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large fire in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood causes $600,000 in damage

items.[0].image.alt
Ed Drantch
Fire at 308 Crowley Avenue
Crowley Avenue fire
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 08:28:12-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say a large fire at a vacant industrial complex in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood caused $600,000 in damage, Friday night.

Investigators say the fire started just after 7 p.m. Friday at 308 Crowley Avenue.

You could see large smoke billowing from the fire from downtown Buffalo.

The two-alarm fire caused $500,000 in damage and an additional $100,000 in damage to 44 Isabelle Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong