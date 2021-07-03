Crews battling large fire at factory in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire crews in Buffalo are battling a large two-alarm fire at a factory on Isabelle Street in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

The fire started around 7 p.m. Friday at the Enterprise Folding Box Company at the corner of Isabelle Street and Laird Avenue.

It's unclear if anyone was in the factory at the time of the fire.

Buffalo police say you should avoid the area if you can.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Buffalo fire officials for information but we've yet to hear back.

This is a developing story.