BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Congratulations to the St. Mary's High School girls volleyball team.

They won their third consecutive Catholic New York State Championship Saturday.

The Lancers from Lancaster are undefeated this year.

The team won the championship in straight sets at Queens College in New York City.

The team, their parents and coaches got up bright and early Friday, appearing on Good Morning Buffalo with Katie Morse and Adam Campos visiting the school.