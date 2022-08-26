Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog arraigned on felony charge

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog that she was hired to board has been arraigned on a felony charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 47-year-old Andrea L. White was arraigned Thursday in Lancaster Town Court on one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 18 the victim hired White to board his dog, named “Nyxxi,” at her home on East Home Road in the Town of Lancaster while he was out of town. When the victim attempted to pick up Nyxxi on August 1, White allegedly refused to release the dog.

On August 5, the victim attempted to pick up Nyxxi again and White allegedly told him she was involved in a minor car accident in Orchard Park and the dog escaped during the accident. At that point, the victim reported the incident to police.

Lancaster police executed a search warrant at White's home and found nine dogs, including Nyxxi who was injured. The DA said five additional dogs were seized and Nyxxi was taken to the vet for treatment of a fractured and dislocated left forearm, laceration on her neck and missing teeth.

White is scheduled to return on August 30 for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $2,500 cash, $10,000 bond or $15,000 partially secured bond.