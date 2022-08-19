Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog, six other dogs seized from her home

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster woman is accused of stealing a dog and when her home was searched six other dogs were seized.

On August 10 a report of a missing dog was filed by an owner with Lancaster police who said he left his dog in the care of Andrea White who agreed to board the dog at her home from July 18 to August 1. When the owner returned to claim the dog White allegedly claimed the dog ran away and she no longer had it. Police said the owner became suspicious and that's when the report was filed.

According to police, information was obtained that the missing dog was at White's home and officers responded on August 17 to execute a search warrant.

Police said the missing dog and eight other dogs were found in the home and the missing dog had obvious injuries that allegedly occurred while in the care of White. The injuries included: a broken front leg, laceration around the neck and several missing teeth. The dog was returned to its owner and taken to the vet for treatment.

Of the eight other dogs at the home, two were properly licensed and left there while the six others were taken by dog control and will be sheltered until ownership is determined.

White was taken into custody and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.