Lancaster man sentenced in connection to crash that killed his passenger

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced in connection to a crash that killed his passenger in May 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Allen J. Stirling was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of two years in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, Stirling works as an auto mechanic and knowingly operated an SUV that was unsafe to be operated and caused the death of his passenger, 41-year-old Jodie Anstett of Lancaster. The incident occurred on May 13, 2019, when Stirling was driving on William Street in Lancaster he lost control of his SUV and crashed near Bowen Road. Anstett was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Stirling's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said after the crash Stirling sent multiple threatening messages to Anstett's family members and one of the officers involved in the investigation via text message and social media.

Stirling pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree in January.