Lancaster man pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection to a fatal crash in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 50-year-old Allen J. Stirling pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to one count of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

According to the district attorneys office, on May 13, 2019 Stirling was driving on William Street in Lancaster when he lost control of his SUV and crashed near Bowen Road. Stirling, who works as an auto mechanic, knowingly operated the SUV that was unsafe to be operated and caused the death of his passenger, 41-year-old Jodie Anstett of Lancaster. Anstett was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The district attorney's office said after the crash Stirling sent multiple threatening messages to Anstett's family members via text message and social media.

He faces a maximum of four years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced May 2 and he was released on his own recognizance.