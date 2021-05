LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lackawanna Police Department say a missing 20-year-old woman has been located.

Shylah Baca, pictured below, had been reported missing earlier Tuesday afternoon. Police reported at 2:30 that Baca had been located and was safe.

Lackawanna Police Department

Baca's mother told police she had last been in contact with her on Saturday.