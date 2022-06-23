Watch Now
Lackawanna PD: man transported to ECMC after suspect fired over 20 shots into parked vehicle

Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:00:28-04

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lackawanna police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Holland Avenue just after midnight.

The shooting occurred around 12:04 a.m. Thursday, police said 31-year-old Rajohn Golden was shot while sitting inside a vehicle. Over 20 shots were allegedly fired into the vehicle. Golden was transported to ECMC with a gunshot wound to the leg and arm.

Police said an older model Chevy Tahoe was seen leaving the area.

Earlier this week police announced a 34-year-old man was killed after two suspects fired 10 to 15 shots into a parked truck on Olcott Street near Wilmuth Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Leo at (716) 827-6410 or Capt. Brennan at (716) 827-6666.

