Lackawanna PD: Man killed after suspects fired 10-15 shots into parked truck

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 34-year-old man is dead after Lackawanna Police say two suspects fired 10 to 15 shots into a parked truck early Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. on Olcott Street near Wilmuth Avenue.

Police say Andre E. Jones was sitting in a parked vehicle when two male suspects ran from a nearby courtyard and began firing shots through the closed window of the vehicle. Police say Jones was hit by several shots.

Jones died after being taken to the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Captain Joseph Leo at 716-827-6410.

